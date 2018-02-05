Gabe DeVoe Named ACC Player of the Week

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell talks with guard Gabe DeVoe (10) during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Littlejohn Coliseum. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON – No one has been hotter than Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe, and the Atlantic Coast Conference recognized as much on Monday as the Tigers’ senior guard was named ACC Player of the Week.

DeVoe had made five 3-point shots in three consecutive games, including victories last week against North Carolina and Wake Forest. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists last week while shooting 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.

“His confidence has really grown throughout the year,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “He’s having a terrific senior season.”

DeVoe became the first Clemson player since Terrence Oglesby – a student manager on this year’s team – to make at least five 3-pointers in back-to-back games when he accomplished the feat against Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Oglesby did it in 2008.

DeVoe then made five 3-pointers against Wake Forest on Saturday to become just the third Clemson player in program history to have a three-game streak of five made 3s.Devoe, of Shelby, N.C., is the second player to be named ACC Player of the Week, joining fellow guard Marcquise Reed, who was honored in mid-December.

It marks the first time that Clemson has had multiple players named ACC Player of the Week since 2009, when both Trevor Booker and K.C. Rivers received the honor.

DeVoe has been a catalyst on this year's team, which is 19-4 overall and 8-3 in the ACC and ranked No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches poll. The Tigers, who have won three games in a row, return to action by hosting Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News