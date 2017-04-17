Gamecock Gala Brings Out The Athletes

Some athletes went casual, some went creative. USC athletes were under one roof Monday night as the Gamecock Gala celebrated the accomplishments of the past year.
The winner of the President's Award went to Chelsea Drennan from the women's soccer team,. She served as the team captain for her squad this season, helping to lead Carolina to a program-record 21 wins and the 2016 SEC Regular-Season Title. She appeared in every match throughout her four-year career, finishing as the program's all-time assists leader with 40 and fourth all-time with 66 career points.
Following her senior season,Drennan earned NSCAA Second-Team All-America honors and was tabbed an NSCAA First-Team Scholar All-American, in addition to earning SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades for the fourth-straight year.
The complete list of winners is listed below:
SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Award: Chelsea Drennan (women's soccer), Jonathan Boland (swimming and diving)
SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award: Maya Evans (track and field), Ive Burnett (men's soccer)
New Student-Athletes of the Year: Tyasha Harris (women's basketball), Mikayla Krzeczowski (women's soccer), Jake Bentley (football)
Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Bailey Mierzejewski (equestrian), Jonathan Boland (swimming and diving)
Community Outreach Team of the Year: Indoor Volleyball
Athletes of the Year: A'ja Wilson (women's basketball), Sindarius Thornwell (men's basketball)
Gamecock Inspiration Award: Elliott Fry (football)
President's Award: Chelsea Drennan (women's soccer)
Team MVPs:
Baseball (2016 season): Gene Cone
Women's Basketball: A'ja Wilson
Men's Basketball: Sindarius Thornwell
Beach Volleyball: co-MVPs, Adrianna Culbert and Katie Zimmerman
Cheerleading: Caroline Rietkovich
Carolina Girls Dance Team: Addison Lewis
Cross Country: Mary Reiser
Equestrian: Bailey Mierzejewski
Football: co-MVPs, Jake Bentley, Deebo Samuel
Women's Golf: Katelyn Dambaugh
Men's Golf: Keenan Huskey
Women's Soccer: Chelsea Drennan
Men's Soccer: Julian Veen Uldal
Softball (2016 season): Kaylea Snaer
Women's Swimming and Diving: Emma Barksdale
Men's Swimming and Diving: Akram Mahmoud
Women's Tennis: Brigit Folland
Men's Tennis: Harrison O'Keefe
Women's Outdoor Track and Field (2016 season): Natasha Dicks
Women's Indoor Track and Field: Rougui Sow
Men's Outdoor Track and Field (2016 season): Dondre Echols
Men's Indoor Track and Field: Josh Awotunde
Volleyball: Mikayla Shields
