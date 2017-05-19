Gamecock Logos Making Tracks In Charlotte

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When USC graduate Jeff Bolen was looking for a partner in NASCAR, he was ecstatic that the Gamecock Athletics Department came on board to sponsor his #66 Chevrolet Silverado in the Camping World Truck Series.

Those colors were on that truck for Friday's North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The truck is promoting the recent success on the hardwood of the Gamecock basketball teams and also altering fans to a diecast of the Gamecock truck that can be purchased. Part of the proceeds go to the athletics department and to Bolen Motorsports.

In Friday's race, Ross Chastain was behind the wheel of the 66 and after leading briefly and battling in the top five for an extended time, the truck came home in 19th place.

Earlier this year, the Gamecock colors were on the 66 truck when it earned a seventh-place finish at Martinsville.

