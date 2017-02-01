Gamecocks, Tigers Welcome New Recruiting Class

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Gamecock and Clemson football teams have started to announce their new recruiting class.

Standout players from around the Midlands and the country are making their verbal commitments official by signing their official letter of intent throughout the day.

Here are the ones that have been announced so far.

The Gamecocks welcome:

Shi Smith - Union, SC

Damani Staley - Columbia, SC

Eric Douglas - Charlotte, NC

Summie Carley - Laurens, SC (One of the top lineman in South Carolina)

Kaleb Chalmers - Greenwood, SC (Three-time all-state player from Greenwood)

Zay Brown - Athens, GA

Davonne Bowen - Simponsville, SC

Dennis Daley - Columbia, SC

Will Register - Chapin, SC

Jay Urich - Greenville, SC

The Tigers welcome:

Matt Bockhorst - Cincinnati, OH

Amari Rodgers - Knoxville, TN

Tee Higgins - Oak Ridge, TN

Noah DeHond - Rochester, NY

Jordan Williams - Virginia, VA

Justin Foster - Shelby, NC

Hunter Johnson - Brownsburg, IN

Logan Rudolph - Rock Hill, SC

Baylon Spector - Calhoun, GA

Blake Vinson - Ocala, FL

Chase Brice - Grayson, GA

To get up to the minute updates on Signing Day you can follow News 19's sports team on Twitter @JoeCookSports and @ReggieWLTX.

News 19 will continue to follow this story on air and online.

(© 2017 WLTX)