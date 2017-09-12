Gamecocks Looks To End Kentucky's Streak

Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell (26) runs the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Kentucky defeated South Carolina 17-10. (Photo: Mark Zerof)

When USC plays its first home game of the year Saturday, it will be a chance for the seniors to record an elusive win over Kentucky.

The Wildcats have won three straight over USC. With a 2-0 record, Carolina has a chance to get halfway to bowl eligibility while at the same time, earning a key Eastern Division win.

"I told the guys in the locker room after the last ball game, our seniors had a meeting with these guys; that’s not something we need to allow to happen," said head coach Will Muschamp.

"We’ll start to be focused on Kentucky this week. We understand what’s at stake. It’s the SEC East. It’s the home opener. There are a lot of things. Last year this was a football team that we could not stop in the run game last year. They let us out in the fourth quarter, and we didn’t run the ball at all. That will be a challenge for our guys this week."

Muschamp feels defensively, his team is much improved from last season and should provide a stiffer challenge to that Kentucky offense.

"Boom Williams was a good back, as well as Jojo Kemp and Benny Snell, they had three quality running backs," Muschamp said.

"There were a couple issues we’ve addressed. Number one, fundamentally, we’re much better off in hand placement, pad level, a lot of those things. I think they’ve got a good offensive line. They blocked us in some situations,. They created some one-on-ones. We missed some tackles. We had one on their sideline and several late in the game, as far as keeping drives alive in those situations. I think fundamentally, we needed improvement. I think we have improved. We’re playing blocks much better. I think we’re a stronger front seven than we were a year ago. We got pushed around last year, and I think we tackle better."

