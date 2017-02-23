Gamecocks Regain Control Of SEC Race

File (Photo: WLTX)

A'ja Wilson's seventh double-double of the season helped seventh-ranked USC defeat Texas A&M 80-64 Thursday night in SEC women's basketball action.

Bianca Cuevas-Moore added 16 points for USC (23-4, 13-2 SEC) which moves back into a tie for first place in the league with Mississippi State who lost in overtime at Kentucky. Cuevas-Moore also added six steals in her return to the starting lineup. She was inserted into the lineup with center Alaina Coates sidelined with an ankle injury.

Tiffany Davis and Allisha Gray scored 13 and 12 points, respectively for Carolina. Kaela Davis added 11 rebounds.

With USC holding the tiebreaker, the Gamecocks can win their fourth straight SEC regular season title Sunday with a win at home over Kentucky in the last game of the regular season.

