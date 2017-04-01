Gamecocks Still Upset Over Preseason Poll

USC senior Justin McKie connects on a jumper during a practice at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The last SEC team playing was picked to finish in the lower half of the league.

When the SEC preseason media poll was released in October, USC was eighth.

USC senior Justin McKie from Irmo says that the team actually was livid over that and the fact that seniors Duane Notice and Sindarius Thornwell were left off the media's preseason All-SEC teams. The coaches poll did have Thornwell on its preseason All-SEC squad.

However, Carolina has taken that slight in October and used it during the season whenever they needed a reminder of how they are perceived outside of the Palmetto State.

