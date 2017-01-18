Gamecocks Top Gators in Top 25 Matchup

Sindarius Thornwell makes a play in the game against Florida. (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina pulled a late rally to beat the Florida Gators in a Top 25 matchup Wednesday night 57-53.

Sindarius Thornwell led the Gamecocks in points with 20. Other support from the scoring department came from Chris Silva with 11 and PJ Dozier with 10.

USC will remain undefeated in league play and be 15-3 in the regular season.

South Carolina travels to Lexington on Saturday to play the Kentucky Wildcats.

(© 2017 WLTX)