Georgia Fines Former USC Assistant Shane Beamer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia has fined assistant coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game plan information two years ago while at Virginia Tech from a former Wake Forest assistant coach who has been fired from his job as a radio analyst.
In a statement issued by Georgia Thursday, Beamer said then-Wake Forest assistant Tommy Elrod called him the night before the game in 2014 with "a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run."
Beamer - the son of retired Hokies coach Frank Beamer - says he did not share the plays with anyone and didn't use the information in the game, won 6-3 by the Demon Deacons in double overtime.
The younger Beamer says he "made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify" Virginia Tech officials.
Beamer is a former USC assistant under Steve Spurrier from 2007-2010.
