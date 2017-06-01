Gilbert Names Robby Setzler Head Soccer Coach

Former Brookland-Cayce interim head soccer coach Robby Setzler has been named the new head soccer coach at Gilbert High School. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Soccer next spring in Region 5-AAA could be interesting with region rivals Gilbert and Brookland-Cayce meet.

The Indians have hired former BC interim head soccer Robby Setzler to lead its program.

Setzler was named interim head coach following the well-documented situation involving former head coach Kevin Heise who was placed on administrative leave in February for what was described as a classroom incident.

Heise has moved on, having been hired by Gray Collegiate Academy and now Setzler has his next assignment in leading Gilbert.

"I'm honestly just thrilled to be a part of the Gilbert Indian family," Setzler said in a text to News19.

"Coach (Chad) Leaphart and Principal Ann O'Cain made me feel welcome. I am so appreciative of them for that. I hope to take what I've learned from Kevin Heise these past 20 years I've been around him and apply that to Gilbert's soccer program. I know I have the support and now am ready to get to work with my new family at Gilbert High School."

This past season, Setzler led the Bearcats to the Region 5-AAA title.

