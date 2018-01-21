Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots deflects a pass intended for Dede Westbrook #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2018 Getty Images)

Stephon Gilmore is another in a long line of free agent signings that have paid off for the New England Patriots.

The former first round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills signed with the Patriots in the offseason and his presence was felt in a big way in Sunday's AFC Championship.

With New England leading 24-20 with under two minutes to play, Jacksonville faced a 4th and 14 situation from the New England 43-yard line. Jaguar quarterback Blake Bortles, who had played one of the best games of his career, tried to hit DeDe Westbrook for a first down but his pass was knocked away by Gilmore who stretched out to make the play. Gilmore finished with five tackles and two pass deflections, none bigger than the one that gave the ball back to the Patriots for one final time before the clock hit zeroes. This will mark Gilmore's first Super Bowl appearance.

The former South Pointe Stallion was a three-year starter at cornerback for USC from 2009-2011. He was named to the All-SEC First Team in 2010 and 2011. He was also a third-team All-America selection in 2011. He was the 10th overall pick by the Bills in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was with the Bills for five seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

