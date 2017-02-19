Dustin Johnson goes to No. 1 with big win at Riviera

February 19, 2017; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Dustin Johnson putts on the eighteenth hole green during the final round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dustin Johnson has gone to No. 1 in the world with a world-class performance at Riviera.

Johnson birdied his last three holes of the third round Sunday morning for a five-shot lead, stretched it to nine shots and coasted home to an even-par 71 and a five-shot victory in the Genesis Open.

Johnson became the 20th player to reach No. 1 since the world ranking began in 1986, and he ended Jason Day's 47-week stay at the top.

February 19, 2017; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Dustin Johnson celebrates his victory following the final round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

The U.S. Open champion also got that elusive victory at one of his favorite courses. He had chances to win four of the last five years, and this one was never in doubt.

Johnson went 49 straight holes without a bogey until a sloppy finish that didn't matter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.