Dustin Johnson Topples Jordan Spieth To Win Northern Trust

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) - Dustin Johnson faced long odds all day against Jordan Spieth until the longest drive led to an unlike playoff victory Sunday in The Northern Trust.

Johnson rallied from a five-shot deficit on the front nine. And on the final hole in regulation, he curled in an 18-foot par putt that swirled around the cup and fell in the back to match Spieth's two-putt par from 75 feet.

Returning to the 18th hole in a playoff, Johnson took on the lake with a 341-yard tee shot that left him a lob wedge to 4 feet. Spieth couldn't make a 25-foot birdie, and Johnson rolled it in for his fourth victory of the year.

The opening FedEx Cup playoff event featured two of the biggest names in golf who put on a show.

