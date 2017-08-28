Former USC Golfer Kyle Thompson Gets PGA Tour Card

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Former Gamecock Kyle Thompson is officially back on the PGA Tour. The 2001 USC golfer received his PGA Tour Card for the 2017-2018 season on Sunday.

Thompson was competing on the Web.com tour this year and finished 7th overall in the top 25 money list. This list receives the first 25 of 50 available PGA Tour cards.

Thompson had four top 10 finishes this season and won the Bahamas Great Exum Classic. His last PGA Tour Cards came in 2008 and 2011.

