91-year-old Ginger White shows she can has game off the tee. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The Sonic Women's City Golf Championship ran from 1962-1964 and then after a long hiatus, was resurrected in 1985.

Ginger White has been in every tournament except one when her sister died.

The 91-year-old White was not acting her age this week at the Fort Jackson Golf Club as she and her partners played the 18 holes Tuesday at a quick pace.

White says when she is on the course, she isn't out their simply to play 18 and call it a day.

"I like to do my best, yes," she said.

"I've always wanted to do the best, but sometimes, you screw up."

At 91, White says she will enjoy the game as long as her body allows her to do so.

"(You can) play forever," White said.

"It's a wonderful game. You've got fresh air, sunshine. Wonderful people play golf."

At the other end of the age spectrum is Parkey Stalvey, a rising junior at Blythewood High School. For the second straight day, Stalvey shoots an even par 72 to win the city title.

Mary Chandler Bryan, who was tied for the lead with Stalvey after round one, shot a 5-over par 77 to finish in second place. Bryan, who played at the College of Charleston, is the sister of reigning RBC Heritage Champion Wesley Bryan.

