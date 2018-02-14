Greenville Golfer Bill Haas Injured In Deadly Wreck

Bill Haas (Photo: Steven Flynn, Steven Flynn)

Greenville golfer Bill Haas was injured in a deadly wreck near Los Angeles Tuesday, according to Gold Digest.

The magazine also reported Jay Haas, Bill Haas' father, told the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that Bill was released from an L.A. hospital with no broken bones, but some pain and swelling in his legs. The elder Haas said that his son is expected to make a full recovery.

The magazine reports Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari involved in a rollover wreck with a BMW a few miles north of the Riviera Country Club where Haas was scheduled to play this week.

The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Haas and the driver of the BMW were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Golf Digest reports a third vehicle was also involved in the crash and that vehicle was being driven by actor Luke Wilson.

Haas is a six-time PGA Tour winner who lives in the Greenville area.

