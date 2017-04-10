Hammond Grad Leaving College of Charleston

College of Charleston Cougars head coach Earl Grant talks with forward Chevez Goodwin during the second half of the fourth game of the Charleston Classic against the Boise State Broncos at TD Arena. Cougars won 60-47. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

After one season at the College of Charleston, Hammond graduate Chevez Goodwin has announced he is leaving that program and will transfer to another school.

Goodwin saw action in 35 games for the Cougars this past season with three starts. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while playing 9.8 minutes of playing time.

He announced he was leaving on his Twitter page.

“I want to thank the College of Charleston, the coaching staff and the fans for everything they’ve done for me. I will always be grateful to coach Grant and everything he has done for me. After a lot of thinking and talking with my family, I have decided to transfer and look for a new school.”

Goodwin teamed with current UNC guard Seventh Woods to lead Hammond to the SCISA state championship in 2015, his junior season.

© 2017 WLTX-TV