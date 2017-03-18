Hammond Grad Makes His NCAA Tournament Debut

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seventh Woods (21) grabs a loose ball against Texas Southern Tigers guard Demontrae Jefferson (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

Seventh Woods is now 2-0 in the Upstate when wearing a UNC uniform.

Woods was in Clemson earlier this year when the Tar Heels were at Littlejohn Coliseum. On Friday, Woods played his second game in his home state when North Carolina faced Texas Southern in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

With family and friends making the trip to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, Woods scored his first points in an NCAA Tournament game on a pair of free throws.

The Hammond graduate says stepping on to the court for the first time in an NCAA Tournament was "everything you expect as a kid growing up".

Woods and the Tar Heels will be back in action Sunday when they face Arkansas with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16.

© 2017 WLTX-TV