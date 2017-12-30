(Photo: Trey Yanity)

Before he took over the football program at his alma mater, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was patrolling the sidelines for the San Franciso 49ers.

Back in 2013, Harbaugh and the Niners drafted Marcus Lattimore in the fourth round of the NFL draft. The former USC running back had well-documented surgeries on both of his knees and actually spent the 2013 season getting healthy for the 2014 campaign.

But in training camp, Lattimore made the decision to retire from football and never played a down for the NIners.

As Michigan prepares to face Lattimore's alma mater, Harbaugh had nothing but high praise for Lattimore who is currently the head football coach at Heathwood Hall.

"I think that's the great thing about Marcus Lattimore is that he'll be able to look back on his football career and know that he gave it everything he had," said Harbaugh.

"Therefore, he can feel good about what he accomplished. Also a history of always doing the right thing. A great example of somebody who didn't get bored doing the right thing. Just speaks volumes about who he is as a person and his character."

