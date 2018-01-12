Heathwood Hall Honors A'ja Wilson With Retired Jersey

Before she was an All-American and an SEC Player of the Year, A'ja Wilson won a state championship at Heathwood Hall. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

A'ja Wilson's resume includes All-America honors, Final Four Most Oustanding Player, SEC Player of the Year on two occasions. But Wilson says having her jersey retired by Heathwood Hall was something special.

Wilson won a state championship in her senior year with the Highlanders and signed with USC as the number one ranked prospect in the country. She reflected on what it meant to have her jersey retired.

"This is amazing," Wilson said.

"I guess the last biggest moment in this gym (for me) was me committing. But to come back and see everyone around, this is a great feeling for me. I'm surprised I didn't cry. This is a great thing, Just having your number retired is an honor, but a great place like Heathwood, it's just amazing. So, I'm excited. I'm bubbly right now, a lot of feelings going on."

The jersey retirement came 24 hours after Wilson hit the 2,000 point mark for her career at USC, just the third person in program history to accomplish that feat.

"It's just been a blessing," Wilson said.

"I go from getting my 2,000th point last night to now getting my jersey retired. It's definitely been a blessing, a world of emotions, that I'm all taking in."

However on the night Wilson went over the 2,000 point milestone coincided with an ankle injury which she suffered near the end of the win over Auburn. With a Sunday game against sixth-ranked Tennessee, Wilson hopes she can give it a go,

"We'll see," Wilson said when asked about her status.



Wilson was one of three former Highlander basketball players to have their jersey retired as she joined Brianna Dickerson and Corey Littlejohn. Dickerson played at USC under both Susan Walvius and Dawn Staley. Littlejohn helped UNC-Ashville win a Big South title.

