High School Football Schedule Changes

With the threat of Hurricane Irma, there has been some changes in the high school football schedule for this week.

Sumter and Spring Valley will now be played tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game was moved up in case Sumter's school buses have to be used for evacuations Friday. There is also the possibility classes will be cancelled in Sumter County.

Pinewood Prep will play at Heathwood Hall tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Also, the Summerville at Dutch Fork game on Friday has been postponed as schools in Dorchester County have cancelled classes on Friday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV