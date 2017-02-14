High School Hoops - Feb. 14

Spring Valley head girls basketball coach Megan Assey talks to her team during a timeout. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

This is the first week of the playoffs for high school basketball.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 71, Trinity Byrnes School 68



Spartanburg Day 105, Oakbrook Prep 49



Class AAAA

First Round

Lower State

Berkeley 50, Darlington 42



Class AAA

First Round

Upper State

Berea 81, Walhalla 66



Camden 75, Newberry 73



Chapman 86, Fairfield Central 75



Chester 75, Broome 61



Clinton 80, Indian Land 70



Pendleton 72, Emerald 64



Southside 87, West Oak 34



Lower State

Bishop England 49, Waccamaw 48



Brookland-Cayce 80, Bluffton 69



Dillon 73, Lake Marion 54



Loris 71, Manning 58



Ridgeland-Hardeeville 68, Pelion 51



Strom Thurmond 68, May River 65, OT



Timberland 49, Lake City 46



Wade Hampton (H) 55, Swansea 43



Class AA

First Round

Upper State

Andrew Jackson 61, Abbeville 36



Class A

First Round

Lower State

C.E. Murray 69, St. John's 59



East Clarendon 55, Low Country Prep 43



Hannah-Pamplico 48, Charleston Charter 46





GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Low Country Prep 60, Conway Christian School 32



St. Andrew's 37, Colleton Prep 36



Thomas Sumter Academy 45, Hammond 33



Class AAAAA

First Round

Upper State

Clover 63, James F. Byrnes 54



Dorman 51, Fort Mill 41



Nation Ford 42, Gaffney 40



Rock Hill 59, Boiling Springs 24



T.L. Hanna 46, Mauldin 37



Wade Hampton (G) 67, Easley 16



Westside 66, Hillcrest 59



Woodmont 60, Greenwood 43



Lower State

Carolina Forest 51, Ashley Ridge 38



Conway 55, Blythewood 47



Dutch Fork 43, Wando 42



Fort Dorchester 56, Socastee 43



Goose Creek 64, South Florence 21



Irmo 45, West Ashley 25



Lexington 70, West Florence 58



Spring Valley 81, James Island 46



Class AAAA

First Round

Upper State

Eastside 52, South Aiken 39



Greenville 63, Lancaster 50



Greer 55, Aiken 39



Midland Valley 37, Travelers Rest 27



North Augusta 95, Union County 25



Richland Northeast 48, D.W. Daniel 34



Ridge View 61, Wren 37



Westwood 58, Pickens 28



Lower State

Crestwood 57, Colleton County 16



Darlington 37, Berkeley 23



Hartsville 70, R.B. Stall 31



Lakewood 40, Hilton Head Island 38



Lower Richland 48, St. James 22



Myrtle Beach 33, Dreher 20



Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46, North Myrtle Beach 42



Wilson 56, A.C. Flora 54



Class AA

First Round

Upper State

Cheraw 59, Liberty 38



Christ Church Episcopal 77, Eau Claire 23



Gray Collegiate Academy 66, St. Joseph 36



Landrum 66, Saluda 47



Lee Central 36, Southside Christian 25



Ninety Six 52, Chesterfield 5



W.J. Keenan 52, Blacksburg 37



Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45, Latta 42



Batesburg-Leesville 55, Whale Branch 4



Burke 48, Andrews 24



Mullins 85, Buford 41



Woodland 31, Allendale-Fairfax 29

