WLTX
Close

High School Hoops - Feb. 14

wltx 11:50 PM. EST February 14, 2017

This is the first week of the playoffs for high school basketball.

 

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 71, Trinity Byrnes School 68

Spartanburg Day 105, Oakbrook Prep 49

Class AAAA
First Round
Lower State
Berkeley 50, Darlington 42

Class AAA
First Round
Upper State
Berea 81, Walhalla 66

Camden 75, Newberry 73

Chapman 86, Fairfield Central 75

Chester 75, Broome 61

Clinton 80, Indian Land 70

Pendleton 72, Emerald 64

Southside 87, West Oak 34

Lower State
Bishop England 49, Waccamaw 48

Brookland-Cayce 80, Bluffton 69

Dillon 73, Lake Marion 54

Loris 71, Manning 58

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 68, Pelion 51

Strom Thurmond 68, May River 65, OT

Timberland 49, Lake City 46

Wade Hampton (H) 55, Swansea 43

Class AA
First Round
Upper State
Andrew Jackson 61, Abbeville 36

Class A
First Round
Lower State
C.E. Murray 69, St. John's 59

East Clarendon 55, Low Country Prep 43

Hannah-Pamplico 48, Charleston Charter 46



GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Low Country Prep 60, Conway Christian School 32

St. Andrew's 37, Colleton Prep 36

Thomas Sumter Academy 45, Hammond 33

Class AAAAA
First Round
Upper State
Clover 63, James F. Byrnes 54

Dorman 51, Fort Mill 41

Nation Ford 42, Gaffney 40

Rock Hill 59, Boiling Springs 24

T.L. Hanna 46, Mauldin 37

Wade Hampton (G) 67, Easley 16

Westside 66, Hillcrest 59

Woodmont 60, Greenwood 43

Lower State
Carolina Forest 51, Ashley Ridge 38

Conway 55, Blythewood 47

Dutch Fork 43, Wando 42

Fort Dorchester 56, Socastee 43

Goose Creek 64, South Florence 21

Irmo 45, West Ashley 25

Lexington 70, West Florence 58

Spring Valley 81, James Island 46

Class AAAA
First Round
Upper State
Eastside 52, South Aiken 39

Greenville 63, Lancaster 50

Greer 55, Aiken 39

Midland Valley 37, Travelers Rest 27

North Augusta 95, Union County 25

Richland Northeast 48, D.W. Daniel 34

Ridge View 61, Wren 37

Westwood 58, Pickens 28

Lower State
Crestwood 57, Colleton County 16

Darlington 37, Berkeley 23

Hartsville 70, R.B. Stall 31

Lakewood 40, Hilton Head Island 38

Lower Richland 48, St. James 22

Myrtle Beach 33, Dreher 20

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46, North Myrtle Beach 42

Wilson 56, A.C. Flora 54

Class AA
First Round
Upper State
Cheraw 59, Liberty 38

Christ Church Episcopal 77, Eau Claire 23

Gray Collegiate Academy 66, St. Joseph 36

Landrum 66, Saluda 47

Lee Central 36, Southside Christian 25

Ninety Six 52, Chesterfield 5

W.J. Keenan 52, Blacksburg 37

Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45, Latta 42

Batesburg-Leesville 55, Whale Branch 4

Burke 48, Andrews 24

Mullins 85, Buford 41

Woodland 31, Allendale-Fairfax 29

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories