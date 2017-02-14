High School Hoops - Feb. 14

This is the first week of the playoffs for high school basketball.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 71, Trinity Byrnes School 68
Spartanburg Day 105, Oakbrook Prep 49
Class AAAA
First Round
Lower State
Berkeley 50, Darlington 42
Class AAA
First Round
Upper State
Berea 81, Walhalla 66
Camden 75, Newberry 73
Chapman 86, Fairfield Central 75
Chester 75, Broome 61
Clinton 80, Indian Land 70
Pendleton 72, Emerald 64
Southside 87, West Oak 34
Lower State
Bishop England 49, Waccamaw 48
Brookland-Cayce 80, Bluffton 69
Dillon 73, Lake Marion 54
Loris 71, Manning 58
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 68, Pelion 51
Strom Thurmond 68, May River 65, OT
Timberland 49, Lake City 46
Wade Hampton (H) 55, Swansea 43
Class AA
First Round
Upper State
Andrew Jackson 61, Abbeville 36
Class A
First Round
Lower State
C.E. Murray 69, St. John's 59
East Clarendon 55, Low Country Prep 43
Hannah-Pamplico 48, Charleston Charter 46
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Low Country Prep 60, Conway Christian School 32
St. Andrew's 37, Colleton Prep 36
Thomas Sumter Academy 45, Hammond 33
Class AAAAA
First Round
Upper State
Clover 63, James F. Byrnes 54
Dorman 51, Fort Mill 41
Nation Ford 42, Gaffney 40
Rock Hill 59, Boiling Springs 24
T.L. Hanna 46, Mauldin 37
Wade Hampton (G) 67, Easley 16
Westside 66, Hillcrest 59
Woodmont 60, Greenwood 43
Lower State
Carolina Forest 51, Ashley Ridge 38
Conway 55, Blythewood 47
Dutch Fork 43, Wando 42
Fort Dorchester 56, Socastee 43
Goose Creek 64, South Florence 21
Irmo 45, West Ashley 25
Lexington 70, West Florence 58
Spring Valley 81, James Island 46
Class AAAA
First Round
Upper State
Eastside 52, South Aiken 39
Greenville 63, Lancaster 50
Greer 55, Aiken 39
Midland Valley 37, Travelers Rest 27
North Augusta 95, Union County 25
Richland Northeast 48, D.W. Daniel 34
Ridge View 61, Wren 37
Westwood 58, Pickens 28
Lower State
Crestwood 57, Colleton County 16
Darlington 37, Berkeley 23
Hartsville 70, R.B. Stall 31
Lakewood 40, Hilton Head Island 38
Lower Richland 48, St. James 22
Myrtle Beach 33, Dreher 20
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46, North Myrtle Beach 42
Wilson 56, A.C. Flora 54
Class AA
First Round
Upper State
Cheraw 59, Liberty 38
Christ Church Episcopal 77, Eau Claire 23
Gray Collegiate Academy 66, St. Joseph 36
Landrum 66, Saluda 47
Lee Central 36, Southside Christian 25
Ninety Six 52, Chesterfield 5
W.J. Keenan 52, Blacksburg 37
Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45, Latta 42
Batesburg-Leesville 55, Whale Branch 4
Burke 48, Andrews 24
Mullins 85, Buford 41
Woodland 31, Allendale-Fairfax 29
