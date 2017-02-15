High School Hoops - Feb. 15

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Scores from Wednesday night's Playoff Action

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Class AAAAA

First Round

Upper State



Dorman 71, Northwestern 37



Fort Mill 49, James F. Byrnes 45



Gaffney 85, Nation Ford 65



Hillcrest 56, Easley 23



Riverside 66, Westside 61



Spartanburg 48, Clover 45



T.L. Hanna 86, Greenwood 83, 2OT



Wade Hampton (G) 81, Woodmont 53



Lower State



Blythewood 69, Stratford 43



Dutch Fork 63, Conway 57



Goose Creek 56, Carolina Forest 41



Irmo 52, Wando 47



Lexington 71, West Ashley 66



Summerville 46, Socastee 44



Sumter 77, Spring Valley 58



West Florence 82, Fort Dorchester 80, 2OT



Class AAAA

First Round

Upper State



Aiken 75, Union County 54



North Augusta 67, Greer 51



Ridge View 63, D.W. Daniel 49



South Aiken 72, Travelers Rest 59



South Pointe 66, Greenville 56



Wren 75, Richland Northeast 66



Lower State



A.C. Flora 75, Marlboro County 58



Crestwood 68, Beaufort 43



Dreher 55, Myrtle Beach 52



Hartsville 67, Colleton County 60



Lakewood 90, Hilton Head Island 56



Lower Richland 62, North Myrtle Beach 52



Wilson 73, Chapin 26



Class AA

First Round

Upper State



Gray Collegiate Academy 114, Chesnee 33



Greenville Technical Charter 60, North Central 46



Landrum 63, Fox Creek 56



Lee Central 75, Liberty 51



Saluda 51, St. Joseph 49



Southside Christian 71, Central 70, 2OT



W.J. Keenan 89, Blacksburg 31



Lower State



Burke 67, Latta 61



Calhoun County 77, Academic Magnet 72



Carvers Bay 96, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 54



Garrett Academy of Technology 64, Silver Bluff 59



Kingstree 67, Batesburg-Leesville 44



Marion 76, Cheraw 60



Whale Branch 66, Andrews 36



Woodland 57, Allendale-Fairfax 27

