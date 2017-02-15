High School Hoops - Feb. 15

Scores from Wednesday night's Playoff Action
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Class AAAAA
First Round
Upper State
Dorman 71, Northwestern 37
Fort Mill 49, James F. Byrnes 45
Gaffney 85, Nation Ford 65
Hillcrest 56, Easley 23
Riverside 66, Westside 61
Spartanburg 48, Clover 45
T.L. Hanna 86, Greenwood 83, 2OT
Wade Hampton (G) 81, Woodmont 53
Lower State
Blythewood 69, Stratford 43
Dutch Fork 63, Conway 57
Goose Creek 56, Carolina Forest 41
Irmo 52, Wando 47
Lexington 71, West Ashley 66
Summerville 46, Socastee 44
Sumter 77, Spring Valley 58
West Florence 82, Fort Dorchester 80, 2OT
Class AAAA
First Round
Upper State
Aiken 75, Union County 54
North Augusta 67, Greer 51
Ridge View 63, D.W. Daniel 49
South Aiken 72, Travelers Rest 59
South Pointe 66, Greenville 56
Wren 75, Richland Northeast 66
Lower State
A.C. Flora 75, Marlboro County 58
Crestwood 68, Beaufort 43
Dreher 55, Myrtle Beach 52
Hartsville 67, Colleton County 60
Lakewood 90, Hilton Head Island 56
Lower Richland 62, North Myrtle Beach 52
Wilson 73, Chapin 26
Class AA
First Round
Upper State
Gray Collegiate Academy 114, Chesnee 33
Greenville Technical Charter 60, North Central 46
Landrum 63, Fox Creek 56
Lee Central 75, Liberty 51
Saluda 51, St. Joseph 49
Southside Christian 71, Central 70, 2OT
W.J. Keenan 89, Blacksburg 31
Lower State
Burke 67, Latta 61
Calhoun County 77, Academic Magnet 72
Carvers Bay 96, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 54
Garrett Academy of Technology 64, Silver Bluff 59
Kingstree 67, Batesburg-Leesville 44
Marion 76, Cheraw 60
Whale Branch 66, Andrews 36
Woodland 57, Allendale-Fairfax 27
