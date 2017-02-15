WLTX
High School Hoops - Feb. 15

wltx 12:36 AM. EST February 16, 2017

Scores from Wednesday night's Playoff Action

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Class AAAAA
First Round
Upper State


Dorman 71, Northwestern 37

Fort Mill 49, James F. Byrnes 45

Gaffney 85, Nation Ford 65

Hillcrest 56, Easley 23

Riverside 66, Westside 61

Spartanburg 48, Clover 45

T.L. Hanna 86, Greenwood 83, 2OT

Wade Hampton (G) 81, Woodmont 53

Lower State


Blythewood 69, Stratford 43

Dutch Fork 63, Conway 57

Goose Creek 56, Carolina Forest 41

Irmo 52, Wando 47

Lexington 71, West Ashley 66

Summerville 46, Socastee 44

Sumter 77, Spring Valley 58

West Florence 82, Fort Dorchester 80, 2OT

Class AAAA
First Round
Upper State


Aiken 75, Union County 54

North Augusta 67, Greer 51

Ridge View 63, D.W. Daniel 49

South Aiken 72, Travelers Rest 59

South Pointe 66, Greenville 56

Wren 75, Richland Northeast 66

Lower State


A.C. Flora 75, Marlboro County 58

Crestwood 68, Beaufort 43

Dreher 55, Myrtle Beach 52

Hartsville 67, Colleton County 60

Lakewood 90, Hilton Head Island 56

Lower Richland 62, North Myrtle Beach 52

Wilson 73, Chapin 26

Class AA
First Round
Upper State


Gray Collegiate Academy 114, Chesnee 33

Greenville Technical Charter 60, North Central 46

Landrum 63, Fox Creek 56

Lee Central 75, Liberty 51

Saluda 51, St. Joseph 49

Southside Christian 71, Central 70, 2OT

W.J. Keenan 89, Blacksburg 31

Lower State


Burke 67, Latta 61

Calhoun County 77, Academic Magnet 72

Carvers Bay 96, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 54

Garrett Academy of Technology 64, Silver Bluff 59

Kingstree 67, Batesburg-Leesville 44

Marion 76, Cheraw 60

Whale Branch 66, Andrews 36

Woodland 57, Allendale-Fairfax 27

