High School Hoops - Feb. 16

The Manning Monarchs handed Swansea its first loss of the season, 58-54. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

In Class 3A playoff action, undefeated Swansea, the top ranked team in the state, is upset in the second round by Manning 58-54.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Class AAA

Second Round

Upper State



Emerald 53, Indian Land 31



Fairfield Central 54, Southside 28



Newberry 80, Pendleton 38



Seneca 70, Woodruff 37



Lower State

Manning 58, Swansea 54

Battery Creek 37, Dillon 35



Bishop England 74, Strom Thurmond 52



Ridgeland-Hardeeville 68, Loris 38



Class A

Second Round

Upper State

Denmark-Olar 60, Calhoun Falls 40



Lamar 38, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 20



Timmonsville 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 41



Lower State

Charleston Charter 46, Lake View 44



Cross 48, Hannah-Pamplico 24



East Clarendon 72, Scott's Branch 47



Green Sea Floyds 55, Palmetto Scholars Academy 40

