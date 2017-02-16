High School Hoops - Feb. 16

In Class 3A playoff action, undefeated Swansea, the top ranked team in the state, is upset in the second round by Manning 58-54.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Class AAA
Second Round
Upper State
Emerald 53, Indian Land 31
Fairfield Central 54, Southside 28
Newberry 80, Pendleton 38
Seneca 70, Woodruff 37
Lower State
Manning 58, Swansea 54
Battery Creek 37, Dillon 35
Bishop England 74, Strom Thurmond 52
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 68, Loris 38
Class A
Second Round
Upper State
Denmark-Olar 60, Calhoun Falls 40
Lamar 38, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 20
Timmonsville 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 41
Lower State
Charleston Charter 46, Lake View 44
Cross 48, Hannah-Pamplico 24
East Clarendon 72, Scott's Branch 47
Green Sea Floyds 55, Palmetto Scholars Academy 40
