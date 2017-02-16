WLTX
High School Hoops - Feb. 16

The top-ranked team in Class 3A girls saw its season end in the second round of the playoffs.

wltx 12:05 AM. EST February 17, 2017

In Class 3A playoff action, undefeated Swansea, the top ranked team in the state, is upset in the second round by Manning 58-54.

 

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Class AAA
Second Round
Upper State


Emerald 53, Indian Land 31

Fairfield Central 54, Southside 28

Newberry 80, Pendleton 38

Seneca 70, Woodruff 37

Lower State

Manning 58, Swansea 54

Battery Creek 37, Dillon 35

Bishop England 74, Strom Thurmond 52

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 68, Loris 38

Class A
Second Round

Upper State

Denmark-Olar 60, Calhoun Falls 40

Lamar 38, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 20

Timmonsville 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 41
 

Lower State

Charleston Charter 46, Lake View 44

Cross 48, Hannah-Pamplico 24

East Clarendon 72, Scott's Branch 47

Green Sea Floyds 55, Palmetto Scholars Academy 40

