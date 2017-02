High School Hoops - Feb. 20

Players from W.J. Keenan huddle up moments after the starting lineups were announced. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Estill 46, Denmark-Olar 39



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Paul VI, N.J. 68, Carolina Academy 58



Class A

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Lamar 34, Timmonsville 21



Lower State

East Clarendon 65, Charleston Charter 46



Green Sea Floyds 60, Cross 58



Class AA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Andrew Jackson 55, Landrum 42



Christ Church Episcopal 58, W.J. Keenan 50



Lower State

Batesburg-Leesville 65, Marion 58



Mullins 81, Burke 42



Class AAA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Newberry 64, Fairfield Central 35



Seneca 77, Emerald 69



Lower State

Bishop England 38, Dillon 27



Ridgeland-Hardeeville 56, Manning 51



Class AAAA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Greenville 69, Ridge View 44



North Augusta 63, Richland Northeast 33



Lower State

Lower Richland 35, Myrtle Beach 34



Wilson 56, Crestwood 52



Class AAAAA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Dorman 57, Woodmont 49



Wade Hampton (G) 57, Clover 28



Lower State

Conway 33, Socastee 27



Goose Creek 51, Irmo 36

