High School Hoops - Feb. 21

Lower Richland head basketball coach Caleb Gaither dials up a play in the huddle. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The Upper and Lower State championship games are set for Greenville and Florence, respectively.





BOYS' BASKETBALL

Class AAAAA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Dorman 79, Riverside 51



Gaffney 76, T.L. Hanna 69



Lower State

Blythewood 74, Lexington 71



Irmo 59, Goose Creek 44



Class AAAA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Eastside 55, Aiken 53



Wren 75, Ridge View 65



Lower State

Lower Richland 41, Dreher 36



Wilson 65, A.C. Flora 62



Class AAA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Clinton 70, Berea 62



Southside 71, Seneca 32



Lower State

Brookland-Cayce 67, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 65



Dillon 74, Bishop England 64



Class AA

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Gray Collegiate Academy 114, Saluda 69



W.J. Keenan 57, Greenville Technical Charter 44



Lower State

Burke 73, Marion 57



Calhoun County 97, Carvers Bay 86



Class A

Quarterfinal

Upper State

Calhoun Falls 77, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 74



Lewisville 76, Williston-Elko 70



Lower State

Bethune-Bowman 57, East Clarendon 53



Hemingway 61, Baptist Hill 40



SCISA Class AA

Quarterfinal

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 59, Oakbrook Prep 45



Hilton Head Prep 63, Spartanburg Christian 50



Spartanburg Day 77, Pee Dee Academy 40



Trinity Byrnes School 60, Palmetto Christian Academy 55



SCISA Class A

Quarterfinal

Anderson Christian 64, North Myrtle Beach Christian 37



Charleston Collegiate 75, Richard Winn Academy 31



Dorchester Academy 65, Cathedral Academy 43



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SCISA Class AAA

Quarterfinal

First Baptist 47, Pinewood Prep 38

