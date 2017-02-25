High School Hoops - Feb. 25

The matchups are set for high school basketball as the Upper and Lower State championships in all five classifications are set with teams hitting the court in Florence and Greenville.
In Sumter, it was State Championship Saturday for the SCISA schools.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Class AAAAA
Semifinal
Blythewood 61, Irmo 50
Dorman 61, Gaffney 47
Class AAA
Semifinal
Dillon 54, Brookland-Cayce 41
Southside 71, Clinton 43
Class A
Semifinal
Hemingway 83, Bethune-Bowman 55
Lewisville 71, Calhoun Falls 48
SCISA Class AAA
Championship
Porter-Gaud 55, Cardinal Newman 44
SCISA Class AA
Championship
Spartanburg Day 76, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 51
SCISA Class A
State Championship
Charleston Collegiate 57, Anderson Christian 46
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Class AAAAA
Semifinal
Goose Creek 60, Conway 38
Wade Hampton (G) 49, Dorman 38
Class AAA
Semifinal
Bishop England 60, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 45
Newberry 69, Seneca 49
Class A
Semifinal
Estill 47, Lamar 40
Green Sea Floyds 71, East Clarendon 68
SCISA Class AA
Championship
Thomas Sumter Academy 40, Calhoun Academy 33
SCISA Class A
Championship
Dorchester Academy 52, Laurens Academy 45
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
