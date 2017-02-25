High School Hoops - Feb. 25

Blythewood players celebrate after the clock hits zero in their game with Irmo. The Bengals defeated the Yellow Jackets 61-50 in overtime. (Photo: Anderson, Reginald)

The matchups are set for high school basketball as the Upper and Lower State championships in all five classifications are set with teams hitting the court in Florence and Greenville.

In Sumter, it was State Championship Saturday for the SCISA schools.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Class AAAAA

Semifinal

Blythewood 61, Irmo 50



Dorman 61, Gaffney 47



Class AAA

Semifinal

Dillon 54, Brookland-Cayce 41



Southside 71, Clinton 43



Class A

Semifinal

Hemingway 83, Bethune-Bowman 55



Lewisville 71, Calhoun Falls 48



SCISA Class AAA

Championship

Porter-Gaud 55, Cardinal Newman 44



SCISA Class AA

Championship

Spartanburg Day 76, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 51



SCISA Class A

State Championship

Charleston Collegiate 57, Anderson Christian 46



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Class AAAAA

Semifinal

Goose Creek 60, Conway 38



Wade Hampton (G) 49, Dorman 38



Class AAA

Semifinal

Bishop England 60, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 45



Newberry 69, Seneca 49



Class A

Semifinal

Estill 47, Lamar 40



Green Sea Floyds 71, East Clarendon 68



SCISA Class AA

Championship

Thomas Sumter Academy 40, Calhoun Academy 33



SCISA Class A

Championship

Dorchester Academy 52, Laurens Academy 45

