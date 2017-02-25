WLTX
High School Hoops - Feb. 25

Playoff action produces state champions in SCISA and state championship hopefuls in Florence and Greenville.

wltx 11:44 PM. EST February 25, 2017

The matchups are set for high school basketball as the Upper and Lower State championships in all five classifications are set with teams hitting the court in Florence and Greenville.

In Sumter, it was State Championship Saturday for the SCISA schools.

 

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Class AAAAA
Semifinal
Blythewood 61, Irmo 50

Dorman 61, Gaffney 47

Class AAA
Semifinal
Dillon 54, Brookland-Cayce 41

Southside 71, Clinton 43

Class A
Semifinal
Hemingway 83, Bethune-Bowman 55

Lewisville 71, Calhoun Falls 48

SCISA Class AAA
Championship
Porter-Gaud 55, Cardinal Newman 44

SCISA Class AA
Championship
Spartanburg Day 76, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 51

SCISA Class A
State Championship
Charleston Collegiate 57, Anderson Christian 46

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Class AAAAA
Semifinal
Goose Creek 60, Conway 38

Wade Hampton (G) 49, Dorman 38

Class AAA
Semifinal
Bishop England 60, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 45

Newberry 69, Seneca 49

Class A
Semifinal
Estill 47, Lamar 40

Green Sea Floyds 71, East Clarendon 68

SCISA Class AA
Championship
Thomas Sumter Academy 40, Calhoun Academy 33

SCISA Class A
Championship
Dorchester Academy 52, Laurens Academy 45

