High School Hoops - Feb. 25

File (Photo: GERRY BROOME, AP)

Florence, Sumter and Greenville are the sites this weekend for playoff action in high school basketball.

Sumter will be where the SCISA school decide their state champions, while the Pee Dee and Upstate will determine who will play for state titles.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Class AAAA

Semifinal

Lower Richland 46, Wilson 43



Wren 58, Eastside 54



Class AA

Semifinal

Burke 54, Calhoun County 53



W.J. Keenan 73, Gray Collegiate Academy 58



SCISA Class AAA

Semifinal

Cardinal Newman 54, Pinewood Prep 43



Porter-Gaud 67, Heathwood Hall 44



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Class AAAA

Semifinal

North Augusta 67, Greenville 53



Wilson 49, Lower Richland 35



Class AA

Semifinal

Christ Church Episcopal 63, Andrew Jackson 25



Mullins 79, Batesburg-Leesville 46



SCISA Class AAA

Semifinal

Northwood Academy 75, Ben Lippen 32

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.