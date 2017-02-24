High School Hoops - Feb. 25

Florence, Sumter and Greenville are the sites this weekend for playoff action in high school basketball.
Sumter will be where the SCISA school decide their state champions, while the Pee Dee and Upstate will determine who will play for state titles.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Class AAAA
Semifinal
Lower Richland 46, Wilson 43
Wren 58, Eastside 54
Class AA
Semifinal
Burke 54, Calhoun County 53
W.J. Keenan 73, Gray Collegiate Academy 58
SCISA Class AAA
Semifinal
Cardinal Newman 54, Pinewood Prep 43
Porter-Gaud 67, Heathwood Hall 44
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Class AAAA
Semifinal
North Augusta 67, Greenville 53
Wilson 49, Lower Richland 35
Class AA
Semifinal
Christ Church Episcopal 63, Andrew Jackson 25
Mullins 79, Batesburg-Leesville 46
SCISA Class AAA
Semifinal
Northwood Academy 75, Ben Lippen 32
