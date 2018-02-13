WLTX
High School Hoops - Tuesday, Feb. 13

Highlights from games at Richland Northeast, Spring Valley, Swansea and Westwood. Former Gamecock guard Herbert Lee Davis makes a cameo appearance at one of the games.

wltx 12:12 AM. EST February 14, 2018

BOYS BASKETBALL
    
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 68, Beaufort Academy 30
    
Heathwood Hall 59, Ben Lippen 55
    
Hilton Head Christian Academy 56, Thomas Heyward Academy 54
    
Hilton Head Prep 78, Colleton Prep 38
    
John Paul II 56, St. Andrew's, Ga. 53
    
Porter-Gaud 73, Pinewood Prep 57
    
T.L. Hanna 55, Boiling Springs 35
    
Class AAA Lower State
    
First Round
    
Bishop England 50, May River 48
    
Dillon 66, Strom Thurmond 59
    
Edisto 56, Lake City 55
    
Georgetown 58, Swansea 57
    
Loris 71, Brookland-Cayce 49
    
Manning 61, Bluffton 54
    
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 66, Lake Marion 44
    
Class A Lower State
    
First Round
    
Hannah-Pamplico 59, Military Magnet Academy 40
    
Class AAAA Upper State
    
First Round
    
Greenville 65, Union County 60
    
Class AAA Upper State
    
First Round
    
Camden 82, Carolina High and Academy 44
    
Chester 72, Palmetto 62
    
Clinton 70, Seneca 47
    
Indian Land 62, Berea 49
    
Pendleton 73, Chapman 57
    
Southside 73, Columbia 43
    
Walhalla 70, Broome 62
    
Class A Upper State
    
First Round
    
Blackville-Hilda 79, Ware Shoals 58
    
Denmark-Olar 59, McCormick 52
    
Lewisville 98, Calhoun Falls 47
    
McBee 59, Williston-Elko 56
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
    
Colleton Prep 32, Hilton Head Prep 29
    
Florence Christian 37, Wilson Hall 35
    
John Paul II 37, St. Andrew's, Ga. 23
    
Landrum 74, Ninety Six 32
    
Trinity Byrnes School 47, Pee Dee Academy 42
    
Class AAAAA Lower State
    
First Round
    
Carolina Forest 53, West Ashley 33
    
Conway 47, Wando 45
    
Fort Dorchester 73, Dutch Fork 63
    
Irmo 44, Ashley Ridge 43
    
Lexington 58, Socastee 52
    
Spring Valley 82, Summerville 42
    
Sumter 56, White Knoll 31
    
Class AAAA Lower State
    
First Round
    
A.C. Flora 50, Hartsville 43
    
Berkeley 43, North Myrtle Beach 38
    
Crestwood 79, Dreher 44
    
Myrtle Beach 56, Beaufort 19
    
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46, Darlington 34
    
R.B. Stall 55, St. James 33
    
Wilson 80, Cane Bay 29
    
Class AA Lower State
    
First Round
    
Barnwell 53, Garrett Academy of Technology 33
    
Batesburg-Leesville 56, Carvers Bay 38
    
Latta 56, Silver Bluff 39
    
Marion 62, Allendale-Fairfax 34
    
Mullins 65, Academic Magnet 25
    
North Charleston 56, Andrews 38
    
Woodland 61, Chesterfield 36
    
Class AAAAA Upper State
    
First Round
    
Dorman 64, Westside 34
    
Gaffney 70, J.L. Mann 35
    
Hillcrest 76, Clover 73
    
Nation Ford 49, Greenwood 29
    
Rock Hill 77, Mauldin 37
    
T.L. Hanna 55, Boiling Springs 35
    
Wade Hampton (G) 34, Fort Mill 10
    
Woodmont 58, Spartanburg 36
    
Class AAAA Upper State
    
First Round
    
D.W. Daniel 47, Union County 33
    
Greenville 63, Blue Ridge 42
    
Greer 46, Belton-Honea Path 38
    
Midland Valley 55, South Pointe 52
    
North Augusta 49, Ridge View 30
    
Richland Northeast 72, South Aiken 25
    
Westwood 64, Airport 36
    
Class AA Upper State
    
First Round
    
Andrew Jackson 74, Ninety Six 32
    
Blacksburg 60, Brashier Middle College 39
    
Cheraw 42, Gray Collegiate Academy 35
    
Christ Church Episcopal 54, Liberty 6
    
Saluda 53, Lee Central 46
    
Southside Christian 48, Chesnee 30
    
W.J. Keenan 61, Buford 27
 

