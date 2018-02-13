BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 68, Beaufort Academy 30
Heathwood Hall 59, Ben Lippen 55
Hilton Head Christian Academy 56, Thomas Heyward Academy 54
Hilton Head Prep 78, Colleton Prep 38
John Paul II 56, St. Andrew's, Ga. 53
Porter-Gaud 73, Pinewood Prep 57
T.L. Hanna 55, Boiling Springs 35
Class AAA Lower State
First Round
Bishop England 50, May River 48
Dillon 66, Strom Thurmond 59
Edisto 56, Lake City 55
Georgetown 58, Swansea 57
Loris 71, Brookland-Cayce 49
Manning 61, Bluffton 54
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 66, Lake Marion 44
Class A Lower State
First Round
Hannah-Pamplico 59, Military Magnet Academy 40
Class AAAA Upper State
First Round
Greenville 65, Union County 60
Class AAA Upper State
First Round
Camden 82, Carolina High and Academy 44
Chester 72, Palmetto 62
Clinton 70, Seneca 47
Indian Land 62, Berea 49
Pendleton 73, Chapman 57
Southside 73, Columbia 43
Walhalla 70, Broome 62
Class A Upper State
First Round
Blackville-Hilda 79, Ware Shoals 58
Denmark-Olar 59, McCormick 52
Lewisville 98, Calhoun Falls 47
McBee 59, Williston-Elko 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colleton Prep 32, Hilton Head Prep 29
Florence Christian 37, Wilson Hall 35
John Paul II 37, St. Andrew's, Ga. 23
Landrum 74, Ninety Six 32
Trinity Byrnes School 47, Pee Dee Academy 42
Class AAAAA Lower State
First Round
Carolina Forest 53, West Ashley 33
Conway 47, Wando 45
Fort Dorchester 73, Dutch Fork 63
Irmo 44, Ashley Ridge 43
Lexington 58, Socastee 52
Spring Valley 82, Summerville 42
Sumter 56, White Knoll 31
Class AAAA Lower State
First Round
A.C. Flora 50, Hartsville 43
Berkeley 43, North Myrtle Beach 38
Crestwood 79, Dreher 44
Myrtle Beach 56, Beaufort 19
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46, Darlington 34
R.B. Stall 55, St. James 33
Wilson 80, Cane Bay 29
Class AA Lower State
First Round
Barnwell 53, Garrett Academy of Technology 33
Batesburg-Leesville 56, Carvers Bay 38
Latta 56, Silver Bluff 39
Marion 62, Allendale-Fairfax 34
Mullins 65, Academic Magnet 25
North Charleston 56, Andrews 38
Woodland 61, Chesterfield 36
Class AAAAA Upper State
First Round
Dorman 64, Westside 34
Gaffney 70, J.L. Mann 35
Hillcrest 76, Clover 73
Nation Ford 49, Greenwood 29
Rock Hill 77, Mauldin 37
T.L. Hanna 55, Boiling Springs 35
Wade Hampton (G) 34, Fort Mill 10
Woodmont 58, Spartanburg 36
Class AAAA Upper State
First Round
D.W. Daniel 47, Union County 33
Greenville 63, Blue Ridge 42
Greer 46, Belton-Honea Path 38
Midland Valley 55, South Pointe 52
North Augusta 49, Ridge View 30
Richland Northeast 72, South Aiken 25
Westwood 64, Airport 36
Class AA Upper State
First Round
Andrew Jackson 74, Ninety Six 32
Blacksburg 60, Brashier Middle College 39
Cheraw 42, Gray Collegiate Academy 35
Christ Church Episcopal 54, Liberty 6
Saluda 53, Lee Central 46
Southside Christian 48, Chesnee 30
W.J. Keenan 61, Buford 27
