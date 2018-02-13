File (Photo: GERRY BROOME, AP)

BOYS BASKETBALL



Bethesda Academy, Ga. 68, Beaufort Academy 30



Heathwood Hall 59, Ben Lippen 55



Hilton Head Christian Academy 56, Thomas Heyward Academy 54



Hilton Head Prep 78, Colleton Prep 38



John Paul II 56, St. Andrew's, Ga. 53



Porter-Gaud 73, Pinewood Prep 57



T.L. Hanna 55, Boiling Springs 35



Class AAA Lower State



First Round



Bishop England 50, May River 48



Dillon 66, Strom Thurmond 59



Edisto 56, Lake City 55



Georgetown 58, Swansea 57



Loris 71, Brookland-Cayce 49



Manning 61, Bluffton 54



Ridgeland-Hardeeville 66, Lake Marion 44



Class A Lower State



First Round



Hannah-Pamplico 59, Military Magnet Academy 40



Class AAAA Upper State



First Round



Greenville 65, Union County 60



Class AAA Upper State



First Round



Camden 82, Carolina High and Academy 44



Chester 72, Palmetto 62



Clinton 70, Seneca 47



Indian Land 62, Berea 49



Pendleton 73, Chapman 57



Southside 73, Columbia 43



Walhalla 70, Broome 62



Class A Upper State



First Round



Blackville-Hilda 79, Ware Shoals 58



Denmark-Olar 59, McCormick 52



Lewisville 98, Calhoun Falls 47



McBee 59, Williston-Elko 56



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Colleton Prep 32, Hilton Head Prep 29



Florence Christian 37, Wilson Hall 35



John Paul II 37, St. Andrew's, Ga. 23



Landrum 74, Ninety Six 32



Trinity Byrnes School 47, Pee Dee Academy 42



Class AAAAA Lower State



First Round



Carolina Forest 53, West Ashley 33



Conway 47, Wando 45



Fort Dorchester 73, Dutch Fork 63



Irmo 44, Ashley Ridge 43



Lexington 58, Socastee 52



Spring Valley 82, Summerville 42



Sumter 56, White Knoll 31



Class AAAA Lower State



First Round



A.C. Flora 50, Hartsville 43



Berkeley 43, North Myrtle Beach 38



Crestwood 79, Dreher 44



Myrtle Beach 56, Beaufort 19



Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46, Darlington 34



R.B. Stall 55, St. James 33



Wilson 80, Cane Bay 29



Class AA Lower State



First Round



Barnwell 53, Garrett Academy of Technology 33



Batesburg-Leesville 56, Carvers Bay 38



Latta 56, Silver Bluff 39



Marion 62, Allendale-Fairfax 34



Mullins 65, Academic Magnet 25



North Charleston 56, Andrews 38



Woodland 61, Chesterfield 36



Class AAAAA Upper State



First Round



Dorman 64, Westside 34



Gaffney 70, J.L. Mann 35



Hillcrest 76, Clover 73



Nation Ford 49, Greenwood 29



Rock Hill 77, Mauldin 37



T.L. Hanna 55, Boiling Springs 35



Wade Hampton (G) 34, Fort Mill 10



Woodmont 58, Spartanburg 36



Class AAAA Upper State



First Round



D.W. Daniel 47, Union County 33



Greenville 63, Blue Ridge 42



Greer 46, Belton-Honea Path 38



Midland Valley 55, South Pointe 52



North Augusta 49, Ridge View 30



Richland Northeast 72, South Aiken 25



Westwood 64, Airport 36



Class AA Upper State



First Round



Andrew Jackson 74, Ninety Six 32



Blacksburg 60, Brashier Middle College 39



Cheraw 42, Gray Collegiate Academy 35



Christ Church Episcopal 54, Liberty 6



Saluda 53, Lee Central 46



Southside Christian 48, Chesnee 30



W.J. Keenan 61, Buford 27



© 2018 Associated Press