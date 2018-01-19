High School Hoops - January 19

File (Photo: GERRY BROOME, AP)

BOYS' BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 63, Dreher 47



Academic Magnet 66, Woodland 54



Berkeley 59, Colleton County 47



Bishop England 54, Hanahan 52



Blythewood 63, Irmo 58



Cane Bay 75, Beaufort 43



Cardinal Newman 80, Florence Christian 30



Carvers Bay 50, Marion 48



Cheraw 63, Central 57



Chester 90, Fairfield Central 67



Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 92, King's Academy 47



Clarendon Hall Academy 69, Jefferson Davis Academy 58



Clinton 71, Woodruff 50



Conway 69, West Florence 38



Darlington 64, Hartsville 63



Dutch Fork 53, River Bluff 47



Fort Dorchester 54, Stratford 35



Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 67, Coastal Christian Prep 29



Georgetown 46, Waccamaw 45



Gray Collegiate Academy 90, C.A. Johnson 28



Hammond 76, Augusta Christian, Ga. 45



Hannah-Pamplico 64, Lake View 46



Heathwood Hall 63, Orangeburg Prep 51



Hemingway 88, East Clarendon 34



James F. Byrnes 67, Boiling Springs 60



James Island 64, Wando 54



Lakewood 54, Crestwood 42



Lee Central 79, Buford 37



Loris 76, Dillon 60



Lowcountry Leadership 60, John Paul II 52



Lugoff-Elgin 50, Columbia 46



McBee 78, Timmonsville 76



Military Magnet Academy 57, Palmetto Scholars Academy 31



Mullins 64, Kingstree 51



Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 38



Newberry 70, Mid-Carolina 51



Newberry Academy 48, W. Wyman King Academy 22



North Augusta 57, Midland Valley 45



North Charleston 77, Garrett Academy of Technology 56



Palmetto 82, Powdersville 62



Palmetto Christian Academy 80, Calhoun Academy 39



Pendleton 58, Seneca 55



Porter-Gaud 87, Pinewood Prep 53



Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, Blackville-Hilda 43



Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60, Bluffton 51



Saluda 49, Fox Creek 40



Silver Bluff 81, Barnwell 59



South Aiken 60, Airport 48



Spartanburg Day 80, Shannon Forest Christian 59



Spring Valley 64, Lexington 61



St. John's Christian Academy 60, Patrick Henry Academy 47



Strom Thurmond 58, Brookland-Cayce 49



Sumter 60, Carolina Forest 23



Swansea 45, Edisto 34



Thomas Heyward Academy 53, Hilton Head Christian Academy 44



Trinity Byrnes School 72, Pee Dee Academy 38



W.J. Keenan 42, Eau Claire 30



West Oak 56, Crescent 49



Westside 70, T.L. Hanna 53



Williston-Elko 79, Estill 56



Wilson 70, St. James 24



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lancaster vs. South Pointe, ppd. to Jan 20.



Lewisville vs. Great Falls, ppd. to Jan 20.



Broome vs. Chapman, ppd. to Jan 24.



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 52, Dreher 47



Airport 44, South Aiken 40



Batesburg-Leesville 52, Calhoun County 40



Beaufort 36, Cane Bay 34



Berkeley 49, Colleton County 42



Blackville-Hilda 38, Ridge Spring-Monetta 35



Boiling Springs 41, James F. Byrnes 39



Cardinal Newman 66, Florence Christian 26



Carolina Academy 59, Robert E. Lee Academy 54



Carolina Forest 52, Sumter 49



Cheraw 54, Central 36



Columbia 61, Lugoff-Elgin 36



Conway 69, West Florence 35



Dutch Fork 66, River Bluff 31



East Clarendon 56, Hemingway 28



Fairfield Central 52, Chester 34



Goose Creek 66, West Ashley 42



Gray Collegiate Academy 39, C.A. Johnson 23



Great Falls 38, Lewisville 33



Hammond 47, Augusta Christian, Ga. 24



Hartsville 58, Darlington 47



Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Thomas Heyward Academy 7



Irmo 47, Blythewood 21



Lake Pointe Academy 48, York Prep 25



Lake View 44, Hannah-Pamplico 38



Lee Central 40, Buford 28



Loris 45, Dillon 44



Manning 78, Timberland 42



May River 56, Wade Hampton (H) 46



Mullins 70, Kingstree 15



Myrtle Beach 58, Marlboro County 27



Newberry 72, Mid-Carolina 23



Newberry Academy 30, W. Wyman King Academy 11



North Augusta 72, Midland Valley 45



Orangeburg Prep 52, Heathwood Hall 43



Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42, Lower Richland 39



Palmetto 57, Powdersville 52



Pee Dee Academy 73, Trinity Byrnes School 53



Pelion 51, Gilbert 35



R.B. Stall 38, Hilton Head Island 23



Ridgeland-Hardeeville 51, Bluffton 44



Saluda 62, Fox Creek 14



Seneca 61, Pendleton 35



Socastee 41, South Florence 34



Spring Valley 72, Lexington 43



Strom Thurmond 51, Brookland-Cayce 41



Swansea 65, Edisto 38



Timmonsville 38, McBee 28



W.J. Keenan 65, Eau Claire 15



Wagener-Salley 47, Denmark-Olar 39



Wando 60, James Island 35



Westwood 63, Ridge View 57



Wilson 54, St. James 17



Wilson Hall 71, Laurence Manning Academy 42



Woodruff 45, Clinton 39



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lancaster vs. South Pointe, ppd.



Broome vs. Chapman, ppd. to Jan 24.

