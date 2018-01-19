WLTX
High School Hoops - January 19

wltx 12:04 AM. EST January 20, 2018

BOYS' BASKETBALL    
A.C. Flora 63, Dreher 47
    
Academic Magnet 66, Woodland 54
    
Berkeley 59, Colleton County 47
    
Bishop England 54, Hanahan 52
    
Blythewood 63, Irmo 58
    
Cane Bay 75, Beaufort 43
    
Cardinal Newman 80, Florence Christian 30
    
Carvers Bay 50, Marion 48
    
Cheraw 63, Central 57
    
Chester 90, Fairfield Central 67
    
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 92, King's Academy 47
    
Clarendon Hall Academy 69, Jefferson Davis Academy 58
    
Clinton 71, Woodruff 50
    
Conway 69, West Florence 38
    
Darlington 64, Hartsville 63
    
Dutch Fork 53, River Bluff 47
    
Fort Dorchester 54, Stratford 35
    
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 67, Coastal Christian Prep 29
    
Georgetown 46, Waccamaw 45
    
Gray Collegiate Academy 90, C.A. Johnson 28
    
Hammond 76, Augusta Christian, Ga. 45
    
Hannah-Pamplico 64, Lake View 46
    
Heathwood Hall 63, Orangeburg Prep 51
    
Hemingway 88, East Clarendon 34
    
James F. Byrnes 67, Boiling Springs 60
    
James Island 64, Wando 54
    
Lakewood 54, Crestwood 42
    
Lee Central 79, Buford 37
    
Loris 76, Dillon 60
    
Lowcountry Leadership 60, John Paul II 52
    
Lugoff-Elgin 50, Columbia 46
    
McBee 78, Timmonsville 76
    
Military Magnet Academy 57, Palmetto Scholars Academy 31
    
Mullins 64, Kingstree 51
    
Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 38
    
Newberry 70, Mid-Carolina 51
    
Newberry Academy 48, W. Wyman King Academy 22
    
North Augusta 57, Midland Valley 45
    
North Charleston 77, Garrett Academy of Technology 56
    
Palmetto 82, Powdersville 62
    
Palmetto Christian Academy 80, Calhoun Academy 39
    
Pendleton 58, Seneca 55
    
Porter-Gaud 87, Pinewood Prep 53
    
Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, Blackville-Hilda 43
    
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60, Bluffton 51
    
Saluda 49, Fox Creek 40
    
Silver Bluff 81, Barnwell 59
    
South Aiken 60, Airport 48
    
Spartanburg Day 80, Shannon Forest Christian 59
    
Spring Valley 64, Lexington 61
    
St. John's Christian Academy 60, Patrick Henry Academy 47
    
Strom Thurmond 58, Brookland-Cayce 49
    
Sumter 60, Carolina Forest 23
    
Swansea 45, Edisto 34
    
Thomas Heyward Academy 53, Hilton Head Christian Academy 44
    
Trinity Byrnes School 72, Pee Dee Academy 38
    
W.J. Keenan 42, Eau Claire 30
    
West Oak 56, Crescent 49
    
Westside 70, T.L. Hanna 53
    
Williston-Elko 79, Estill 56
    
Wilson 70, St. James 24
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS    
Lancaster vs. South Pointe, ppd. to Jan 20.
    
Lewisville vs. Great Falls, ppd. to Jan 20.
    
Broome vs. Chapman, ppd. to Jan 24.
    
GIRLS' BASKETBALL    
A.C. Flora 52, Dreher 47
    
Airport 44, South Aiken 40
    
Batesburg-Leesville 52, Calhoun County 40
    
Beaufort 36, Cane Bay 34
    
Berkeley 49, Colleton County 42
    
Blackville-Hilda 38, Ridge Spring-Monetta 35
    
Boiling Springs 41, James F. Byrnes 39
    
Cardinal Newman 66, Florence Christian 26
    
Carolina Academy 59, Robert E. Lee Academy 54
    
Carolina Forest 52, Sumter 49
    
Cheraw 54, Central 36
    
Columbia 61, Lugoff-Elgin 36
    
Conway 69, West Florence 35
    
Dutch Fork 66, River Bluff 31
    
East Clarendon 56, Hemingway 28
    
Fairfield Central 52, Chester 34
    
Goose Creek 66, West Ashley 42
    
Gray Collegiate Academy 39, C.A. Johnson 23
    
Great Falls 38, Lewisville 33
    
Hammond 47, Augusta Christian, Ga. 24
    
Hartsville 58, Darlington 47
    
Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Thomas Heyward Academy 7
    
Irmo 47, Blythewood 21
    
Lake Pointe Academy 48, York Prep 25
    
Lake View 44, Hannah-Pamplico 38
    
Lee Central 40, Buford 28
    
Loris 45, Dillon 44
    
Manning 78, Timberland 42
    
May River 56, Wade Hampton (H) 46
    
Mullins 70, Kingstree 15
    
Myrtle Beach 58, Marlboro County 27
    
Newberry 72, Mid-Carolina 23
    
Newberry Academy 30, W. Wyman King Academy 11
    
North Augusta 72, Midland Valley 45
    
Orangeburg Prep 52, Heathwood Hall 43
    
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42, Lower Richland 39
    
Palmetto 57, Powdersville 52
    
Pee Dee Academy 73, Trinity Byrnes School 53
    
Pelion 51, Gilbert 35
    
R.B. Stall 38, Hilton Head Island 23
    
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 51, Bluffton 44
    
Saluda 62, Fox Creek 14
    
Seneca 61, Pendleton 35
    
Socastee 41, South Florence 34
    
Spring Valley 72, Lexington 43
    
Strom Thurmond 51, Brookland-Cayce 41
    
Swansea 65, Edisto 38
    
Timmonsville 38, McBee 28
    
W.J. Keenan 65, Eau Claire 15
    
Wagener-Salley 47, Denmark-Olar 39
    
Wando 60, James Island 35
    
Westwood 63, Ridge View 57
    
Wilson 54, St. James 17
    
Wilson Hall 71, Laurence Manning Academy 42
    
Woodruff 45, Clinton 39
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS    
Lancaster vs. South Pointe, ppd.
    
Broome vs. Chapman, ppd. to Jan 24.

