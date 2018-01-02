High School Hoops - Tuesday, Jan. 2

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Airport 59, Columbia 55
Belton-Honea Path 74, Powdersville 36
Blythewood 71, Dutch Fork 47
Cardinal Newman 86, Richland Northeast 42
Central 58, Chesterfield 51
Darlington 53, South Florence 49
Pinewood Prep 65, Cathedral Academy 54
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Airport 71, Columbia 38
C.E. Murray 46, Timberland 39
Cheraw 44, Andrew Jackson 42
Dutch Fork 36, Blythewood 22
Goose Creek 74, R.B. Stall 40
Manning 48, Lakewood 45
Oakbrook Prep 77, Anderson Christian 3
Powdersville 55, Belton-Honea Path 48
Richland Northeast 50, Cardinal Newman 41
Whitmire 30, Calhoun Falls 23
