High School Hoops - Tuesday, Jan. 2

wltx 11:10 PM. EST January 02, 2018

BOYS' BASKETBALL    
Airport 59, Columbia 55
    
Belton-Honea Path 74, Powdersville 36
    
Blythewood 71, Dutch Fork 47
    
Cardinal Newman 86, Richland Northeast 42
    
Central 58, Chesterfield 51
    
Darlington 53, South Florence 49
    
Pinewood Prep 65, Cathedral Academy 54
    
GIRLS' BASKETBALL    
Airport 71, Columbia 38
    
C.E. Murray 46, Timberland 39
    
Cheraw 44, Andrew Jackson 42
    
Dutch Fork 36, Blythewood 22
    
Goose Creek 74, R.B. Stall 40
    
Manning 48, Lakewood 45
    
Oakbrook Prep 77, Anderson Christian 3
    
Powdersville 55, Belton-Honea Path 48
    
Richland Northeast 50, Cardinal Newman 41
    
Whitmire 30, Calhoun Falls 23
 

© 2018 Associated Press


