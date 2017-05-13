AC Flora Baseball Wins State Final Opener

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - On Saturday The AC Flora Falcons hosted South Pointe in the first game of the 4A Baseball State Series.

The Falcons got off to a great start in the first inning.They retired the first three batters on defense and then on offense they cashed in on an error from South Pointe.

A throw to first after a Lane Botkin bunt goes wide and Coleman Pope scores for the Falcons. In the next at bat Will Bethea blasts one over the blue wall in left field. That's a two run home run and that would give The Falcons a 3-0 lead. South Pointe worked their way back but the Falcons hold them off for a 9-7 victory as AC Flora made a play at home plate to get the final out of the game.

AC Flora will play game two of the state series Tuesday night at South Pointe. They are one win away from the state title.

