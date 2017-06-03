AC Flora Coach Is Now A Hall Of Famer

(Photo: Big South Conference, Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - AC Flora's new head coach hasn't coached a down yet for the Falcons but the Big South Conference can confirm they've made a good hire.

Collin Drafts, the former Charleston Southern quarterback and current AC Flora football coach, became the first football player to be inducted into the Big South Conference Hall Of Fame this week. Induction too place on Thursday night and Drafts was one of four inductees.

Drafts led the Big South in 13 different categories when he graduated in 2005 when he was player of the year. The Bucs also won their first conference title in 2005 as well. His record was 1-11 as a freshman but went 9-2 as a senior and CSU earned their first ever Top 25 ranking.

Fast forward 12 years later and Drafts is back in the Palmetto State and now he'll lead AC Flora this fall.

