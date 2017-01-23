AC Flora Head Coach Heading to Byrnes High

Reggie Shaw (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - AC Flora High School head coach Reggie Shaw is leaving to become the new head coach at Byrnes High School, WSPA-TV reports.

WSPA anchor Pete Yanity cites a source familiar with the coaching search who confirmed the news. Shaw told News19 Sunday that he would know more Monday.

The hire is expected to be finalized at a school board meeting scheduled for Monday night.

Shaw replaces Brian Lane, who left Byrnes after three seasons.

The Rebels have been one of the best programs in South Carolina, winning state titles and featuring stars such as former USC running back Marcus Lattimore. But last year, the Rebels finished with just a 3-7 overall mark.

Shaw went 29-20 since coming to AC Flora. In 2014, his team won 12 games and played for the state championship.

He'd previous been the head coach at Ben Lippen School.

