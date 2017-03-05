AC Flora Takes Nature Chem Title

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Sunday was championship day in the Nature Chem Invitational. This event cranked up Thursday with River Bluff and Lexington serving as the hosts schools.

The Invitational brought in 12 of the top baseball programs in the state. The title game took place at the Lexington County baseball stadium which is the home of the Blowfish.

River Bluff and AC Flora met in that final. AC Flora forced extra innings and in the top of the eighth with the bases loaded Baker Cox had hit that went all the way to the wall. His triple cleared the bases for the AC Flora Falcons who soar to a 5-2 win over the River Bluff Gators for the Nature Chem Invitational title.

