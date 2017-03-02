Blythewood Aims For More History In 5A Final

Blythewood players celebrate after the clock hits zero in their game with Irmo. The Bengals defeated the Yellow Jackets 61-50 in overtime. (Photo: Anderson, Reginald)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Blythewood Bengals made history when they defeated Irmo in overtime of the 5A Lower State final. It was their first ever appearance in the Lower State title game. Now they find themselves in the 5A state championship for the very first time against Dorman on Friday night in the Colonial Life Arena.

Being a part of Bengals history has been monumental for seniors like Josh Bowers and Keith Matthews.

"We can always come back and look at this and say we were always the first. The first team to do this and get this far and make a difference in the community.

"It feels good to be a part of a team that has turned around the whole basketball program. My freshman year, ever since I've been on our varsity our class has been improving each year," Matthews added. "And to be here in the state championship it means a lot to us."

Blythewood comes in having won their last 14 games and are confident that they can win it all because they're Region play was super difficult.

"Just playing through our region and the great coaches that we have here has prepared us for a moment like this," Blythewood head coach Zeke Washington said. "Our region is like the ACC. Every night you face somebody that's every good. Good athletes, they're coached very well, it's like going to a clinic every night and that has prepared us."

But Dorman was the preseason ranked number one team in 5A. Despite a less than stellar season by their standards with a target on their back they made to the finals. They want to end the season how they started; at the top.

"We've had some tough losses. We lost to Keenan in our Christmas tournament in game where we felt like we did not play well at all but we know how good Keenan is. But really our guys since then have embraced that [target], been looser and we've had fun," Dorman head coach Thomas Ryan said. "Since Christmas we've really played well."

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET in Colonial Life Arena.

