Blythewood's New Football Coach Takes Over

COLUMBIA, SC - It's official. The Blythewood Bengals football team has a new head coach. Brian Smith takes over for Dan Morgan who is now at Eastide High School.

Smith comes in from C.E. Murray in Greeleyville, SC where he led the War Eagles to state final and a school record 12 wins in 2015. After taking last year off to work in the business industry the former Citadel football player and coach is back on the field.

The Bengals have been to the playoffs the last few years and won 8 or more games the last two seasons. With a coaching staff that includes former Gamecocks Cory Boyd and Syvelle Newton and an experienced football team in front of him, Smith feels this will be a smooth transition.

"It definitely helps to already have that footwork and groundwork done for you where the guys have tasted success before and now you're just fine tuning things to fit your schemes. That's kind of where we're at right now. We're just fine tuning these guys. A lot of them are ready play already," Smith said.

The ultimate goal for Smith is not to just make Blythewood one of the best football programs in the state. He wants more.

"Our goal is what I said when I got the job. I want to make this a program a national program and a program this state can be proud of."

Blythewood will start their 2017 campaign on the road agianst Rock Hill on August 18.

