Cardinal Newman Sweeps SCISA Soccer Finals

CHARLESTON, SC - The Cardinal Newman girls were looking for the repeat in the SCISA girls soccer finals and Porter Gaud stands in their way. PG was literally in the way with a 1-0 lead at halftime after a Mari Gillum goal but the Cardinals rallied.

Ayden Boatwright scores for the Cards with 20 minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 1 all.

This game would go into overtime but in the first overtime period Hannah Hartel puts on in net for Cardinal Newman at the 82nd minute.

The Cards would close out defensively in the second overtime period and the Cardinals repeats as 3A girls SCISA Champions with a 2-1 overtime win over Porter Gaud.

"It was just an incredible game," Cardinal Newman head coach Will Plexico said. "Things got physical but I think it stayed clean which I think is a great way to have a state championship-both teams are battling. I could not be prouder of my girls. They fought all season long. I was a little worried playing a strong team like this because we had a bunch of games rained out against good quality public school competition but it's a family right there and they played like it today."

The Cardinal Newman boys made it a clean sweep. They defeated Hammond 4-1. Wyatt Millard led the Cards with a natural hat trick (3 goals).

SCISA soccer is all read as the Cardinals rule the SCISA soccer ruled with both girls and boys winning state titles today.

