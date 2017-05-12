Chapin Boys Repeat As Soccer Champions

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

IRMO, SC - Mental toughness was the key for the Chapin Eagles in their quest for another 4A boys soccer title in back to back years. Chapin defeated Eastside 2-0 to claim the title and it wasn't as easy as the score indicates.

Chapin played well into the night on Friday. They were originally supposed to start at 8 pm but had to wait 90 minutes because South Aiken and the Chapin girls went into penalty kicks for the girls title game.

The Eagles were able to stay focused with their late start as Cooper Woodham would find the back of the net 13 yards out to put Chapin ahead 1-0.

After the game Woodham said," I didn't have the game winning goal. We won 2-0 and it was a total team effort. This is unbelievable and it was a lot of fun."

Chapin would take that 1-0 lead into halftime. But they would have to wait for another half of soccer because a lightning storm rolled over Irmo High School and caused a 30 minute delay.

Once back on the pitch the Eagles never wavered and continued to pressure Eastside. It payed off in the 47th minutes as the Eagles caused an own goal on Eastside to seal the game.

"It's so humbling and I have so much to be thankful for," Chapin head coach Ben Bosco said. "This team battled all year and struggles with mental toughness and discipline. If there was one night to just make mental toughness an idea-we had to wait an hour and 15 minutes to play. Then we had to wait 40 minutes to play the second half and these boys held on. There's so much to proud of.

This title means a lot for Bosco because he's moving to Tennessee to pursue a career in the insurance industry. The 4A final was his last game as Chapin's head coach. He's won two titles in just three seasons.

"You couldn't go out any better. Not many people get to win their last game as a coach and there are hundreds of amazing coaches that don't get to experience this and the fact that we got to experience this two years in a row-there's so much to be thankful for."

"He's a nice guy and he's going to keep in touch with us but send him out of South Carolina with a win is very special," Woodham added.





