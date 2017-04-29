Chapin Girls And AC Flora Boys Fall In Lacrosse Finals

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Chapin Eagles hosted the Bishop England Bishops for the 4A girls title on Saturday afternoon.

The Bishops scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the game as Camille Donovan scores but Chapin had the goal of the game in this one.

Eden Ellison of the Eagles goes with a wrap around shot behind her head after running from behind the goal

That made it a 3-2 game but too much from the Bishops who scored four answered after Ellison's goal and the Bishops win the girls 4A title 15-6.

AC Flora also faced Bishop England and it was for the boys 4A championships.

The Bishops had a commanding 8-0 late into the third quarter before The Falcons put together a rally. Mike Brath scored one of four answered goals for AC Flora. They trailed 9-4 going into the fourth quarter.

However the Bishops tacked on two goals in the final quarter to increase their lead and Bishop England wins it 11-4.

