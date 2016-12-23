Close Chick-Fil-A Classic Friday Highlights WJ Keenan battles the nation's top-ranked team in La Lumiere School. wltx 12:52 AM. EST December 24, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS Judge Allows Dylann Roof to Represent Himself Ben Boulware Doesn't Hold Back After The USC Game Clemson Grad Marine Given Heroism Award The Truth about Aspirin Deputies Search for Missing Dementia Patient Jury selection continues Apartment Fire Displaces 4 People More Stories Arrest Made in Fatal Columbia Shootout Dec 23, 2016, 11:32 p.m. President signs 'Fairness for Veterans' into law Dec 23, 2016, 7:58 p.m. Shoppers Hit Stores For Last Minute Buys Dec 23, 2016, 7:25 p.m.