Clemson Picks Up River Bluff Baseball Player

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - In high school recruiting news River Bluff baseball player Alex Urban verbally committed to the Clemson Tigers. He visited with the Tigers and Monte Lee on Sunday and made it official after his visit.

Urban was part of River Bluff's 5A state runner up team this past season. The rising sophomore joins Ty Olenchuk of Dutch Fork as recent Clemson commits from the Midlands.

