Collin Drafts Takes Over AC Flora Football

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - There was been a ton of offseason moves for high school football programs and AC Flora was one of the schools in the mix. The announcement was made in late March and Monday night AC Flora officially introduced their new football coach.

Collin Drafts takes over the Falcons program. He replaces Reggie Shaw who is now at Brynes High School.

Drafts is a Beaufort County native and is a Charleston Southern University Hall Of Fame quarterback. He also played 7 years of arena football. Before coming to AC Flora Drafts coached for 10 years in Florida. In his last stop he led Orlando's East River 7A program to the playoffs after a 1-9 season.

Drafts takes over a Falcons team that finished second in 4A Region-5 behind Chapin and made it into the second round of the playoffs. Drafts says he's bringing energy, passion and four principles (Effort, Positive Attitude, Toughness and Competition) to the Falcon program.

