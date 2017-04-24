Collin Drafts Takes Over AC Flora Football

COLUMBIA, SC - There was been a ton of offseason moves for high school football programs and AC Flora was one of the schools in the mix. The announcement was made in late March and Monday night AC Flora officially introduced their new football coach.
Collin Drafts takes over the Falcons program. He replaces Reggie Shaw who is now at Brynes High School.
Drafts is a Beaufort County native and is a Charleston Southern University Hall Of Fame quarterback. He also played 7 years of arena football. Before coming to AC Flora Drafts coached for 10 years in Florida. In his last stop he led Orlando's East River 7A program to the playoffs after a 1-9 season.
