Dreher's Jaelynn Murray Is Gatorade Player Of The Year

COLUMBIA,SC - Former News 19 Player of the Week Jaelynn Murray received a huge honor today. She is the South Carolina Gatorade Player Of the Year.

Murray averaged just under 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals per game in her senior season for the Blue Devils.

The 4A and South Carolina Coaches Association Player of the Year is the sixth player in the last 7 years from the Midlands to win the award. Murray joins the likes of A'ja Wilson, Alaina Coates and Morgan Stroman who have also won the award. Dreher's Jhileiya Dunlap won it last year.

Murray is signed to North Carolina.

