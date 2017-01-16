(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

In high school basketball the gym was full at Eau Claire High School for the finale of the second annual Crescent Construction MLK Bash. After Keenan won in overtime over Lakewood Gray Collegiate and AC Flora went at it. The AC Flora, ranked ninth in 3A going up against the top 2A in the Gray Collegiate War Eagels. \

AC Flora's Christian Brown hit the first bucket of the game and he went Euro style to do it. But Jalek Felton would answer with a three that was part of a big night for him. It was also a big night for James Reese who scored 31 points to lead the Falcons as they stayed close to the War Eagles.

The Falcons were down by 5 in the final 5 minutes but too much Felton. He dropped 41 points and Gray Collegiate wins 73-58 in the MLK Bash finale.

After Lower Richland's 61-5 overtime win over Cardinal Newman, Wilson and Ridge View met in a top 10-4A matchup in the third game of the MLK Bash. Wilson is number one and Ridge View ranked sixth in 4A. Th Ridge View Blazers came back to end the first half strong as Tre High hit a couple of threes to make it a five point game at halftime as the Blazers trailed. The Wilson Tigers came out in the second half with a little more fire power. Jamal Bryant nails a three from the corner and then Alex Caldwell hits one from outside to give Wilson a 10 point advantage. Caldwell and Wilson both scored 12 points two lead two other Tigers in double figures. Their outburst gave the Tigers the room they needed to pull away from the Blazers. Wilson remains undefeated with a 66-50 win over Ridgeview.

The boys opener was between Richland Northeast and Heathwood Hall and it was a dunkfest.

James Fuller-Davis goes up top to Marquise Riley for the alley-oop and he was just getting started. But Josh Caldwell would finish strong for the Hall to make it a four point game in the second half. He had a game high 19 points. But Riley answer Caldwell's dunk but throwing it down on him in transition. Riley had 12 points. His teammates Tyshawn Brockington matched Caldwell with a game high 19 points as well. After the dunk-a-thon things got close in the last six minutes. The Highlanders were down by just two points but the Cavaliers finished the game on a 12-2 run as RNE wins 52-42 over Heathwood. Other scores: Lower Richland 61 Cardinal Newman 57 OT Keenan 53 Lakewood 49 OT

