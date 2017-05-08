Fmr. Brookland Cayce Soccer Coach Gets New Job

Kevin Heise (Photo: WLTX)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The former Brookland Cayce High School soccer coach Kevin Heise has a new job.

Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia announced they will hold a Tuesday news conference to introduced their new head coaches and that's when they will formally introduce Heise to lead the boy's team, while his wife, Emily, will lead the GCA girl's team.

Heise led the Bearcats for 28 years, and is a member of the South Carolina High School Soccer Coaches Association's Hall of Fame. He led the team to three Class 3A lower state championships and 15 region titles.

He's also been was named the SC Athletic Association State Coach of the Year twice.

Emily Heise is a Brookland Cayce grad who played on the 2005 state championship team. She's been a coach for nine years, and had been head coach for the last two years.

Kevin Heise resigned from Brookland Cayce several weeks ago.

