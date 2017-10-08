2017 Shrine Bowl Rosters Are Released

The Annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selects 44 football players from North Carolina and South Carolina for the oldest high school all-star game in the country. The event promotes awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

COLUMBIA, SC - This was a big day for some of the top high school players in the state. The Shrine Bowl announced it's rosters for the Palmetto State this afternoon.

Some of the headliners include Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall who is one of the top recruits in the country.

Joining Tindall is the explosive Bryce Thompson. The former Ben Lippen Falcon continues to make plays for the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes this year.

The Birthday Boy Damion Daley, a defensive tackle, will represent Ridge View High School at this year's game.

Spring Valley head coach Robin Bacon has been named an assistant coach on the South Carolina team as well.

Some Future Gamecocks will be in this year's Shrine Bowl as well. USC had four commits get invites. Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner, Wyatt Campbell out of Lugoff-Elgin, C.E. Murray's Darius Rush and Chapin Eagle Hank Manos. Clemson commit Derion Kendrick is confirmed to represent South Pointe.

The Shrine Bowl is set for Dec 16 at Wofford College where team South Carolina will take on North Carolina. For the full list of the South Carolina Shrine Bowl invitees go here- http://shrine-bowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/2017-SC-Roster.pdf

