Former USC Quarterback Trains The Next Generation

COLUMBIA, SC - A former Gamecock football player, who learned how to play quarterback under Steve Spurrier and Kurt Roper is now using that knowledge to help up and coming quarterbacks.
Recent graduate and former USC quarterback Perry Orth held his very first training session for his company QB 1 Athletics on Saturday at the Hammond School.
It was the first of two full days of training sessions. Orth will be at Hammond today from 8 am to 5 pm as well. The sessions range from groups to 1-on-1 training. Saturday he did drills with Barnwell freshman quarterback Craig Pender and fellow freshman wide out Ena Bynum.
"I've always wanted to play at Carolina. That's my dream and he (Perry Orth) did it. So I wanted to work with him and see what he did," Pender said. "I learned a lot today. Especially with my hips, flicking my hips and my footwork. He helped me out today and I'm very thankful."
Bynum also noticed that Pender got better in just one session.
"He did pretty good. There's a lot of things he got real better on today and I liked it. I loved it. It'll help us. He has a lot more growing to do in getting bigger and a lot more stuff to progress in but he'll get there."
