Local Football Stars Selected For Touchstone North-South Game

COLUMBIA, SC - 15 players from the Midlands were selected for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North South Bowl Game today.

Leading the all-stars for the North Team is standout Newberry running back Amir Abrams. He has 28 touchdowns this season and has ran for over 1700 yards.

Demond Johnson of Saluda and Dermonti Romney of Westwood join Abrams on the North squad.

For the South team Dreher's Jay Washington, another 1000 yard rusher from the Midlands makes the team.

Lower Richland quarterback Tevaughn Higgins will be play as a wide receiver in the game.

Other notables include Swansea's two-way player Kendall Brooks and Chapin wide out Xzavion Gordon.

The Touchstone Energy North South Bowl will be December 9th in Myrtle Beach.

North Team

ATH Ryan Heriot 5’11 170 Fort Mill

DB Bryce Jackson 6’0 175 Abbeville

DB BJ Davis 6’2 195 South Pointe

DB Jacob Harris 6’2 190 Greer

DB DeJuan Bell 5’9 165 North Augusta

DB Tylei Morrison 5’11 200 TL Hanna

DB AJ Rogers 6’1 175 Byrnes

DB Dermonti Romey 6’0 175 Westwood

DB Von Ramsey 5’10 175 Greenwood

DL Naszir Mallory 6’3 220 Cheraw

DL Austin Daniel 6’0 270 Belton Hone Path

DL Dawon Joyner 6’2 275 Blackville-Hilda

DL Omar Foster 6’0 270 Byrnes

DL Jacob Stone 6’1 235 Palmetto

DL Chance Miller 6’1 260 Northwestern

DL Jalen Belton 6’0 280 Dorman

DL Dalton McKittrick 6’4 260 Andrew Jackson

K/P Cliff Gandis 6’1 195 Christ Church

LB Reggie Anderson 6’2 230 Spartanburg

LB Demond Johnson 5’9 160 Saluda

LB Graham Derrick 5’10 205 Boiling Springs

LB Jeblonski Green 6’1 230 Lamar

LB Isaiah McCullough 6’0 200 Woodmont

LB Garrett Sayegh 5’8 195 Hillcrest

OL Jackson Nash 6’1 250 Mauldin

OL Dylan Brock 6’3 270 Boiling Springs

OL Kody Varn 6’4 250 Clinton

OL Dashun Tate 5’11 260 Gaffney

OL Cameron Thomason 6’2 270 Greenville

OL Quashon Greenlee 6’2 265 TL Hanna

OL Dylan Threadgill 6’3 290 Broome

OL Kevius Barnes 6’3 300 Lancaster

QB Colton Bailey 5’10 160 Chapman

QB Jordan Morgan 5’10 185 Eastside

RB Amir Abrams 5’9 185 Newberry

RB DJ Twitty 6’0 205 Chapman

WR Monoletto Rapley 5’7 170 Abbeville

WR Steven Gilmore, Jr. 5’11 155 South Pointe

WR Trey Gray 5’10 190 Wren

WR Zion Walker 6’6 185 York

WR Damyjai Foster 5’10 175 Spartanburg

WR Jordan Starkes 6’0 185 Northwestern

WR John Erby 5’10 175 Chester

WR Bryson Glenn 6’2 215 Dixie

South Team

DB Tylik Canty 6’2 180 CE Murray

DB Deangelo Knight 6’2 216 Ft. Dorchester

DB Alex Smith 6’0 200 Dutch Fork

DB Keondre Tappin 6’0 180 Scott’s Branch

DB Kendell Brooks 6’2 198 Swansea

DB Sheddrick Ervin 5’10 170 Crestwood

DB Jallian Williams 5’11 185 Dillon

DB DiJon Goss 6’5 190 Carvers Bay

DL Kwame Livingston 6’1 226 North Myrtle Beach

DL Torrion Stevenson 6’1 315 Branchville

DL Emmanuel Tatum 6’1 285 Carvers Bay

DL Quincy Frederick 6’2 270 Edisto

DL Ronald Summers 6’1 230 Woodland

DL James Middleton 6’5 286 Ft. Dorchester

DL Dalyon Guess 6’1 240 Irmo

DL Blake Jenkins-Williams 6’1 230 Berkeley

K Taete McMurray 6’0 180 Berkeley

L Micah Bryant 6’2 205 Hemmingway

LB Nick Hughes 5’11 225 Bamberg Earhardt

LB Malich Jacobs 6’2 225 Lower Richland

LB Joey McCray 5’9 235 Marlboro County

LB KeAndre Jones 6’1 230 Spring Valley

LB Jaylen Moody 6’1 219 Conway

OL Erikson Abney 6’2 275 Gilbert

OL Trey Phoenix 6’0 235 Wade Hampton

OL Lucas Partin 6’4 260 Conway

OL Dawson Dove 5’11 250 Dillon

OL Tommy Shubert 6’0 260 Carolina Forest

OL Malik Harkness 6’5 280 Lugoff Elgin

OL Jerrell Moore 6’3 255 Brookland-Cayce

OL Noah Henderson 6’5 288 Marlboro County

QB Corey Fields 5’10 172 Baptist Hill

QB Craig Grant, Jr. 6’3 230 Colleton County

RB Quincy Mitchell 5’10 174 Hanahan

RB Kered Class 5’8 149 North Myrtle Beach

RB Jay Washington 5’10 218 Dreher

RB Kris Copeland 5’8 175 Cane Bay

RB Mykal Lee 6’2 235 Barnwell

TE/LS Jon Erik Kirkland 6’5 212 White Knoll

WR Tevaughn Higgins 6’2 215 Lower Richland

WR Kendall Moultrie 6’0 180 Latta

WR Keon Clary 6’3 185 White Knoll

WR Xzavion Gordon 6’0 180 Chapin

WR Kobe Perry 6’3 210 Edisto

