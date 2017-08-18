Friday Night Blitz: August 18, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The first week of high school football games that count is in the books, as teams across the region kicked off their season.

Here are the final scores for the week of August 18, 2017.

VIDEO: Friday Night Blitz - Part 1

VIDEO: Friday Night Blitz - Part 2

Abbeville 54, Ninety Six 19

Barnwell 24, Williston-Elko 6

Batesburg-Leesville 40, Ridge Spring Monetta 16

Blythewood 33, Rock Hill 14

Brookland Cayce 41, Lake Marion 0

Crestwood 25, Lower Richland 22

Fairfield Central 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6

Gilbert 48, Gray Collegiate 14

Hammond 41, Spartanburg Christian 15

Irmo 28, Nation Ford 16

Lexington 20, West Florence 14

Newberry 42, Keenan 0

North Central 26, Eau Claire 21

Pelion 33, Calhoun jCounty 22

Spring Valley 41, Fort Mill 7

Sumter 28, Ridge View 21

