Friday Night Blitz: August 18, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The first week of high school football games that count is in the books, as teams across the region kicked off their season.
Here are the final scores for the week of August 18, 2017.
Abbeville 54, Ninety Six 19
Barnwell 24, Williston-Elko 6
Batesburg-Leesville 40, Ridge Spring Monetta 16
Blythewood 33, Rock Hill 14
Brookland Cayce 41, Lake Marion 0
Crestwood 25, Lower Richland 22
Fairfield Central 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6
Gilbert 48, Gray Collegiate 14
Hammond 41, Spartanburg Christian 15
Irmo 28, Nation Ford 16
Lexington 20, West Florence 14
Newberry 42, Keenan 0
North Central 26, Eau Claire 21
Pelion 33, Calhoun jCounty 22
Spring Valley 41, Fort Mill 7
Sumter 28, Ridge View 21
